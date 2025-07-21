Odisha woman attempts suicide at police station over family dispute
A 24-year-old woman tried to take her own life by consuming pesticide at Itamati police station in Odisha's Nayagarh district on Monday.
She and her mother had gone there hoping for help with a long-running conflict involving her ex-boyfriend and his family, who live in the same village.
Earlier this year, she filed a case against him—he was arrested but later released on bail.
Woman's mother sought help for conflict
After his release, things got more heated between the two families, leading to new complaints and two fresh FIRs. Inspector Priyabrata Rout confirmed these were registered recently.
Police are now looking into what led to the suicide attempt, which appears tied to the ongoing dispute.
The woman is currently being treated at Nayagarh district hospital.
This situation really shows how tough family conflicts can get when legal battles drag on.