Haryana farmers protest fertilizer shortage, block roads
Farmers across Haryana are out protesting because they can't get enough urea and DAP fertilizers for their crops.
Demonstrations have popped up in Kurukshetra, Hisar, Pehowa, and Yamunanagar—some even blocked highways or held officials hostage.
The Bharatiya Kisan Union says the shortage is serious and is planning more protests, including a big roadblock in Yamunanagar on July 25.
Farmers feel let down by state's new registration portal
This isn't just about missing fertilizers—farmers are also upset about being forced to buy extra products bundled with what they actually need.
Many feel let down by the state's new registration portal, which was supposed to help but has only made them more anxious about getting supplies.
With leaders from all sides weighing in, these protests could shake things up for both farmers and politicians in Haryana.