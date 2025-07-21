Rajya Sabha passes Bills of Lading, 2025—replaces 1856 law India Jul 21, 2025

India's Rajya Sabha just passed the 'Bills of Lading, 2025,' aiming to upgrade how shipping paperwork works across the country.

This bill, which replaces a law from way back in 1856, has already cleared the Lok Sabha and now heads for Presidential sign-off.

Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal says it's all about making maritime trade smoother and bringing India up to speed with international standards.