Rajya Sabha passes Bills of Lading, 2025—replaces 1856 law
India's Rajya Sabha just passed the 'Bills of Lading, 2025,' aiming to upgrade how shipping paperwork works across the country.
This bill, which replaces a law from way back in 1856, has already cleared the Lok Sabha and now heads for Presidential sign-off.
Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal says it's all about making maritime trade smoother and bringing India up to speed with international standards.
New law replaces old jargon with simple terms
The new law ditches old-school jargon for straightforward language, making things easier for everyone involved in shipping—carriers, shippers, and document holders alike.
By cutting down on confusing terms and legal gray areas, it should help avoid unnecessary court battles.
The move also shows India is serious about leaving colonial-era rules behind while keeping past actions legally safe.