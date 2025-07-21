Farmers' group plans 'Corporations Quit India Day' on August 13
India's top farmers' group, Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM), is gearing up for "Corporations Quit India Day" on August 13.
They're protesting a free trade agreement (FTA) with the US, set to kick in from August 1, 2025.
SKM says the deal could open Indian markets to big foreign companies and threaten local farmers, especially in agriculture and dairy.
After meeting in Delhi on July 20, they called on the government to halt FTA talks.
Nationwide rallies, symbolic protests planned
Expect nationwide tractor rallies and symbolic protests like burning effigies of US President Trump and PM Modi—timed with the historic Quit India Day anniversary.
The SKM is also celebrating a recent successful trade union strike, saying it shows how people can unite against policies that put local jobs and industries at risk.