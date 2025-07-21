Farmers' group plans 'Corporations Quit India Day' on August 13 India Jul 21, 2025

India's top farmers' group, Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM), is gearing up for "Corporations Quit India Day" on August 13.

They're protesting a free trade agreement (FTA) with the US, set to kick in from August 1, 2025.

SKM says the deal could open Indian markets to big foreign companies and threaten local farmers, especially in agriculture and dairy.

After meeting in Delhi on July 20, they called on the government to halt FTA talks.