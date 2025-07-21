V.S Copied Ach!--> !-- 1st lamp --> --> --> cockCaller --> 1st lamp --> --> --> requests. --> requests. --> rejection. --> rejection. --> to ...

Achuthanandan's tenure as Kerala CM

Achuthanandan, born in 1923, helped found CPI(M) in 1964 and became Kerala's oldest Chief Minister when he took office at 82 (2006-2011).

Known for championing welfare schemes, fighting corruption, and protecting the environment, he led major projects like the Vallarpadam port and expanded tech hubs such as TechnoPark.

He also cracked down on illegal land grabs in places like Munnar.