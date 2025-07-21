V.S Copied Ach!--> !-- 1st lamp --> --> --> cockCaller --> 1st lamp --> --> --> requests. --> requests. --> rejection. --> rejection. --> to ...
V.S. Achuthanandan, Kerala's veteran CPI(M) leader and former Chief Minister, passed away in Thiruvananthapuram at the age of 101.
The state has announced three days of official mourning till July 24—offices and schools will be closed, and the National Flag will fly at half-mast to honor his legacy.
Achuthanandan's tenure as Kerala CM
Achuthanandan, born in 1923, helped found CPI(M) in 1964 and became Kerala's oldest Chief Minister when he took office at 82 (2006-2011).
Known for championing welfare schemes, fighting corruption, and protecting the environment, he led major projects like the Vallarpadam port and expanded tech hubs such as TechnoPark.
He also cracked down on illegal land grabs in places like Munnar.
Leaders remember him as a committed Marxist
Leaders across India are remembering him as a committed Marxist who stood up for social justice.
Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan called him "steadfast," while PM Modi recalled their time as CMs together and praised Achuthanandan's dedication to Kerala's progress.
