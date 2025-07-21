Bengaluru street vendors to protest GST notices for UPI payments

Vendors, drivers worried about getting similar notices

Vendors will stop selling milk and wear black badges on July 23-24, wrapping up with a big demonstration at Freedom Park on July 25.

Many say they're okay with registering for GST by 2026-27 but feel blindsided by hefty backdated taxes.

Even cab and auto drivers who use UPI are worried about getting similar notices.

With political parties trading blame and some traders switching back to cash to avoid trouble, this protest is about more than just taxes—it's about trust in how digital payments are handled.