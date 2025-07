India's Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar resigns from office India Jul 21, 2025

India's Vice President, Jagdeep Dhankhar, has resigned from his role to focus on his health.

In a letter to President Droupadi Murmu, he invoked Article 67(a) of the Constitution, which allows a Vice President to resign by writing to the President.

He shared that this decision comes on medical advice and takes effect immediately.