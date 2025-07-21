Next Article
'Displaced people from Assam could flood into Nagaland': Naga group
The Western Sumi Students's Union (WSSU) is raising the alarm about mass evictions in Assam since June 2025, which have forced over 50,000 people—mostly Bengali-speaking Muslims—from their homes.
WSSU leaders warn that this could threaten the safety and peace of Nagaland's border areas, urging the government to step up before things get tense.
'Send security forces to borders'
WSSU wants Nagaland to send security forces to its borders to prevent a sudden influx of displaced people. They've criticized state authorities for not responding quickly enough.
Meanwhile in Manipur, another Naga group is pushing for the removal of Kuki extremist camps, saying their activities are putting local communities and national security at risk.