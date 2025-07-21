Bihar voter list revision: SC stay plea by politicians India Jul 21, 2025

The Election Commission of India (ECI) is backing its Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of Bihar's voter lists, after some politicians challenged the process in the Supreme Court.

The ECI says these complaints are based on unreliable sources and old stats, and insists the SIR is just about making sure only eligible voters are on the rolls—not about excluding anyone.