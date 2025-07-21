Next Article
Bihar voter list revision: SC stay plea by politicians
The Election Commission of India (ECI) is backing its Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of Bihar's voter lists, after some politicians challenged the process in the Supreme Court.
The ECI says these complaints are based on unreliable sources and old stats, and insists the SIR is just about making sure only eligible voters are on the rolls—not about excluding anyone.
Critics have also participated in process, ECI tells SC
Addressing concerns about fairness, the ECI stressed that SIR doesn't discriminate by race, caste, or religion.
They also pointed out that even critics from political parties have taken part by sending their own agents to help with the process.
The commission emphasized this revision is a routine update meant to keep voter lists accurate for everyone.