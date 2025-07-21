Next Article
TV actor Ravita Sinha dies by suicide in Gurugram
Ravita Sinha, 37, died by suicide early Monday in Gurugram's Pataudi area after jumping in front of the Ranikhet Express.
She was reportedly receiving treatment for mental health issues at a local civil hospital when the incident happened.
The Government Railway Police (GRP) has started an investigation.
Actor's family on mental health struggles
The GRP recovered her body, completed an autopsy, and returned her to her family.
Her husband and relatives shared that she had been struggling with mental health challenges for a while, which may have contributed to her decision.
Police are now looking into what might have triggered this tragedy as loved ones try to process their sudden loss.