Next Article
Man kills mother over cooking dispute in Bihar
In Patna's Khirimore area, a man named Satyendra Ram was arrested on July 21 after allegedly killing his mother during an argument about cooking.
Police say the fight started when she refused to cook for him and quickly turned violent, leading to her death.
Accused has history of violence
According to Patna City SP (West) Bhanu Pratap Singh, Ram has a history of violence—he had previously killed his wife over a minor dispute.
Police are investigating further, and it highlights how serious domestic violence can be and why it needs more attention in the community.