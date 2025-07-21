Chandigarh, Punjab wake up to heavy rain after humid spell
Chandigarh and several parts of Punjab woke up to heavy rain on Monday, finally breaking a long stretch of sticky humidity.
The IMD says more downpours are on the way for Punjab and Jammu & Kashmir until July 24, and in Haryana until July 22.
Even with this rain, though, Punjab's total for July is still running 14% below normal.
Sukhna Lake 1 foot away from danger mark
The rain has caused waterlogging in Chandigarh and pushed Sukhna Lake close to its danger mark—just one foot away.
Authorities are on high alert: teams are monitoring the lake around the clock and might open floodgates if needed.
People have been asked to stay away from the lakefront for now.
Local officials are also watching low-lying areas closely to prevent flooding and keep everyone safe during this wet spell.