Chandigarh, Punjab wake up to heavy rain after humid spell

Sukhna Lake 1 foot away from danger mark

The rain has caused waterlogging in Chandigarh and pushed Sukhna Lake close to its danger mark—just one foot away.

Authorities are on high alert: teams are monitoring the lake around the clock and might open floodgates if needed.

People have been asked to stay away from the lakefront for now.

Local officials are also watching low-lying areas closely to prevent flooding and keep everyone safe during this wet spell.