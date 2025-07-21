Andhra Pradesh sees heavy rain, coolest change in Bapatla district India Jul 21, 2025

Andhra Pradesh just saw some serious downpours, with places like Addanki, Srungavarapukota, and Vijayawada getting up to 90mm of rain between July 20 and 21.

Bapatla district felt the coolest change—a drop of 8.6°C.

More rain is on the way this week, as the IMD says a new low-pressure system could keep showers coming until July 27.