Andhra Pradesh sees heavy rain, coolest change in Bapatla district
Andhra Pradesh just saw some serious downpours, with places like Addanki, Srungavarapukota, and Vijayawada getting up to 90mm of rain between July 20 and 21.
Bapatla district felt the coolest change—a drop of 8.6°C.
More rain is on the way this week, as the IMD says a new low-pressure system could keep showers coming until July 27.
Monsoon deficit shrinking, but travel headaches likely
The good news: all this rain has helped shrink the state's monsoon deficit from nearly 38% to about 22%. It's a big boost for farmers and water supplies.
But there's a flip side—heavy rainfall also means higher chances of waterlogging, flash floods, and travel headaches.
Authorities are asking everyone to stay alert until things settle down.