2006 Mumbai train blasts case: HC acquits all 12 men
After almost two decades, the Bombay High Court has acquitted all 12 men charged in the 2006 Mumbai train blasts that killed 189 people and injured over 800 during rush hour.
On July 21, 2025, judges said there just wasn't enough convincing evidence to link the accused to the attacks.
'Confessions were forced out of them by torture'
The court found that items like explosives and maps recovered from the accused couldn't be tied to the actual blasts, and investigators never figured out what kind of bomb was even used.
Some of those acquitted, like Mohammed Sajid Ansari, said their confessions were forced out of them by torture.
Their families, who have waited nearly 20 years for this moment, say they're relieved but still processing everything.