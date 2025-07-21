Next Article
Central Pay Commission: What it means for government employees
The government is gearing up to launch the 8th Central Pay Commission, which will update salaries and pensions for central employees.
With input from major ministries, the 8th Pay Commission was announced in January 2024 and is set to kick in from January 1, 2026.
Bigger paychecks and better benefits for employees
This commission could mean bigger paychecks and better benefits for around 50 lakh employees and 65 lakh pensioners—helping them keep up with rising prices.
But delays in forming the panel have left many waiting for answers on when these changes will actually happen.
For anyone eyeing a government job or thinking about their future finances, this is worth keeping an eye on.