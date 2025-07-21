Next Article
Kerala's private bus strike called off after last-minute talks
The big bus strike in Kerala, which was supposed to start July 22, is now off the table.
After a meeting with Transport Minister K.B. Ganesh Kumar, bus owners agreed to pause their protest and work things out together.
The main focus? Making student travel concessions better and sorting out permit issues.
What changed after the talks?
A key meeting with student leaders and bus operators is set for July 29 to figure out how to improve student discounts.
Bus crew police checks are postponed for a month, so no sudden job hassles. Plus, limited-stop busses will keep running as usual for now.
To stop fake concession claims, a new app will roll out in about 45 days—so only real students get the perks.