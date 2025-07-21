Next Article
Thunderstorms and rain hit Delhi; IMD issues 'yellow' alert
Delhi-NCR saw light to moderate showers on Monday, with the Ridge area picking up nearly 30mm of rain in just three hours.
The IMD has put out a "yellow" alert for thunderstorms, so expect more rain, lightning, and gusty winds around the city.
Why bother?
This weather could potentially affect outdoor plans, commutes, or even your WiFi. High humidity plus storms might mean sudden disruptions, so it's wise to stay updated.
For Tuesday (July 22), expect cloudy skies, more scattered showers and storms, and comfy temps between 25°C and 32°C.
Air quality is holding steady at "satisfactory," which is a nice bonus for July in Delhi!