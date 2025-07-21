Next Article
Congress leader shot dead in Telangana; political rivalry suspected
M Anil, who served as secretary for the Medak District Congress SC Cell, was shot and killed on Monday in Kulcharam mandal while returning from a party meeting in Hyderabad.
His car was blocked by two vehicles and he was fired at—despite being rushed to the hospital, he didn't survive.
Investigators looking into financial, land dispute, political angles
Police say this was a planned murder tied to ongoing disputes.
Five suspects are already in custody, but two are still missing.
Investigators have found four vehicles, a .32 pistol (sourced from Bihar), and spent cartridges at the scene; CCTV footage shows how Anil's car was chased down and ambushed.
Right now, police teams are digging into financial issues, land disputes, and possible political motives behind the killing.