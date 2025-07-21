Congress leader shot dead in Telangana; political rivalry suspected

Investigators looking into financial, land dispute, political angles

Police say this was a planned murder tied to ongoing disputes.

Five suspects are already in custody, but two are still missing.

Investigators have found four vehicles, a .32 pistol (sourced from Bihar), and spent cartridges at the scene; CCTV footage shows how Anil's car was chased down and ambushed.

Right now, police teams are digging into financial issues, land disputes, and possible political motives behind the killing.