39 arrested for drinking in Gujarat, where alcohol is banned
A birthday bash at a private resort on Ahmedabad's Sanand-Bavla road ended with police arresting 39 people—including 26 women—for allegedly drinking alcohol, which is banned in Gujarat without special permission.
The late-night raid happened on Sunday, and everyone involved now faces charges under the state's strict Prohibition Act.
Men spent a night in custody
During the raid, cops found several liquor bottles (some sealed, some empty) and seven hookahs.
After medical checks, all the women were released with legal notices; the 13 men spent a night in custody before getting bail.
Everyone is now looking at possible fines or even jail time as the investigation continues.
This case highlights how Gujarat's tough prohibition laws are still very much enforced—even as parties like this keep popping up.