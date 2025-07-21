Delhi to get fast Gurgaon corridor, tunnels to reduce jams

Delhi aiming for faster travel, less pollution

If you're tired of crawling along NH-48 or MG Road, these upgrades could be game-changers—think cutting your Gurgaon commute down to 30 minutes.

There's also a project to help clear up major choke points like Ashram and Dhaula Kuan by separating local from through traffic.

With more expressways and tunnels in the pipeline for completion by 2026, Delhi's aiming for faster travel, less pollution, and better connectivity for everyone zipping around the city or heading out of town.