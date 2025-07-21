Delhi to get fast Gurgaon corridor, tunnels to reduce jams
Delhi is rolling out big plans to fix its notorious traffic jams, with new high-speed corridors and tunnels on the way.
Projects include a fast Delhi-Gurgaon corridor, a ₹5,000 crore elevated link from the Delhi-Meerut Expressway near Sarai Kale Khan to AIIMS-Mahipalpur Bypass, plus a 5-km tunnel between IGI Airport and Dwarka Expressway.
These were discussed by Union Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari and Chief Minister Rekha Gupta.
Delhi aiming for faster travel, less pollution
If you're tired of crawling along NH-48 or MG Road, these upgrades could be game-changers—think cutting your Gurgaon commute down to 30 minutes.
There's also a project to help clear up major choke points like Ashram and Dhaula Kuan by separating local from through traffic.
With more expressways and tunnels in the pipeline for completion by 2026, Delhi's aiming for faster travel, less pollution, and better connectivity for everyone zipping around the city or heading out of town.