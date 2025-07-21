Bangladesh fighter jet crashes into school, kills 19 people

A Bangladesh Air Force fighter jet crashed into Milestone School and College in Dhaka on Monday, killing 19 people—including the pilot—and injuring 164 others, most of them students. The accident happened just after takeoff during a training flight.

The crash happened during a training flight The crash hit around lunchtime in Uttara, shocking the neighborhood with a loud impact.

Rescue teams rushed in as officials launched an investigation.

The jet involved was an F-7 BGI—a Chinese-made plane Bangladesh bought between 2011 and 2013 to update its air force.

Bangladesh has a fleet of 16 F-7 BGIs Even though the F-7 BGI is based on a much older design and is no longer made, Bangladesh keeps using it to modernize its fleet.

