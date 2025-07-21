Bengaluru's Yellow Metro line set for launch after delays
Bengaluru's long-awaited Yellow Line Metro—spanning 18.82km and connecting R.V. Road to Bommasandra with 16 stations—is gearing up for launch after a series of delays.
Safety checks by the Commissioner of Metro Railway Safety kick off July 22, covering everything from tracks to control rooms.
This step follows a delayed safety report that was finally cleared.
Three train sets are ready to roll
Right now, three train sets are ready to roll, with a fourth arriving soon from Kolkata.
Starting September, two new trains will be added every month, aiming for 15 by March 2025.
The grand opening is penciled in for mid-August—though it's still up in the air if PM Modi will show up.
Local and central authorities are hustling to wrap up final approvals so you can hop on board soon.