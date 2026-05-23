IMD flags Sunday heat wave across 12 Telangana districts India May 23, 2026

Heads up, Telangana! The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has flagged a heat wave for 12 districts this Sunday, including places like Warangal, Karimnagar, and Nalgonda.

If you're in these areas, expect some seriously hot days ahead.

On top of that, the IMD says eight districts will have warmer-than-usual nights, so don't be surprised if it feels stuffy even after dark.