IMD flags Sunday heat wave across 12 Telangana districts
India
Heads up, Telangana! The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has flagged a heat wave for 12 districts this Sunday, including places like Warangal, Karimnagar, and Nalgonda.
If you're in these areas, expect some seriously hot days ahead.
On top of that, the IMD says eight districts will have warmer-than-usual nights, so don't be surprised if it feels stuffy even after dark.
Thunderstorms expected in Hyderabad and Rangareddy
It's not just the heat: the IMD is also predicting thunderstorms with lightning and gusty winds across another set of 12 districts, including Hyderabad and Rangareddy.
If you're heading out or making weekend plans, keep an eye on weather updates!