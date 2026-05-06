IMD forecasts Delhi Thursday: 36-38°C days, 21-23°C nights, thunderstorms possible
India
Heads up, Delhi! Thursday's forecast brings a mix of warmer days and the chance of afternoon or evening thunderstorms, according to the IMD.
Expect daytime highs between 36 degrees Celsius and 38 degrees Celsius, with cooler nights dipping to around 21 to 23 degrees Celsius, still a bit below what's normal for May.
IMD issues Delhi yellow alert
The IMD has put out a yellow alert for possible thunderstorms, lightning, and gusty winds in Delhi on Thursday, so it's smart to stay cautious if you're heading out.
Meanwhile, heavy rain and storms are also expected across parts of the Northeast (like Assam and Meghalaya) and southern states, including Kerala and Tamil Nadu, over the next few days.