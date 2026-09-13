IMD forecasts Monday thunderstorms across 28 Telangana districts including Nizamabad
India
Heads up, Telangana!
The IMD has put out a thunderstorm forecast for 28 districts on Monday, with gusty winds expected in places like Adilabad, Nizamabad, Karimnagar, Khammam, and Warangal.
It's a good idea to keep an umbrella handy and stay updated if you're heading out.
Hyderabad area cloudy with showers 23-27°C
Hyderabad (along with Rangareddy and Medchal Malkajgiri) is in for cloudy weather over the next 24 hours.
Expect light to moderate showers around the city, with temperatures likely between 23 and 27 degrees Celsius.
Stay safe and check the latest alerts if you're planning to travel.