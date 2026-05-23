IMD issues orange alert as storms hit Delhi NCR Saturday India May 23, 2026

Delhi-NCR woke up to dust storms and thunderstorms this Saturday morning, with the IMD sending out an orange alert.

The wild weather was sparked by high temperatures and brought some much-needed break from the heat.

Winds hit speeds up to 81km/h at Pusa, while light rain and moderate thunder were likely through south and southwest areas.