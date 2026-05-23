IMD issues orange alert as storms hit Delhi NCR Saturday
India
Delhi-NCR woke up to dust storms and thunderstorms this Saturday morning, with the IMD sending out an orange alert.
The wild weather was sparked by high temperatures and brought some much-needed break from the heat.
Winds hit speeds up to 81km/h at Pusa, while light rain and moderate thunder were likely through south and southwest areas.
Palam airport visibility falls to 1,500m
The dust storms made things tricky at Palam airport, where visibility fell fast, from 3,500 meters down to just 1,500 meters within an hour.
Rainfall was barely noticeable (just 2mm in Pusa), but temperatures dipped slightly to 28.4 degrees Celsius.
IMD is advising everyone to stay indoors until conditions settle, especially since temperatures are expected to rise again on Sunday.