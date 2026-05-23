IMD issues red alerts as India faces heatwave and monsoon

Brahmpuri records 47.2C, highest national maximum

Central and northwest India are basically baking, with Brahmpuri in Vidarbha recorded 47.2 Celsius, the highest maximum temperature in the country.

This extreme heat isn't going away soon. Central India could see it stick around for another week, and Delhi might hit 45 Celsius with hot winds making things worse.

Meanwhile, Kerala, Mahe, Lakshadweep, and parts of the northeast are expected to see heavy rain, with Kerala, Mahe and Lakshadweep due to the advancing monsoon and parts of the northeast because of lower-tropospheric cyclonic circulations, raising concerns about floods and landslides.