IMD issues red alerts as India faces heatwave and monsoon
India's weather is all over the place this weekend.
Northern and central regions are battling a brutal heatwave (think temperatures above 45 Celsius) while the south and northeast are getting drenched as the monsoon rolls in.
The IMD has put out red alerts for areas at highest risk.
Brahmpuri records 47.2C, highest national maximum
Central and northwest India are basically baking, with Brahmpuri in Vidarbha recorded 47.2 Celsius, the highest maximum temperature in the country.
This extreme heat isn't going away soon. Central India could see it stick around for another week, and Delhi might hit 45 Celsius with hot winds making things worse.
Meanwhile, Kerala, Mahe, Lakshadweep, and parts of the northeast are expected to see heavy rain, with Kerala, Mahe and Lakshadweep due to the advancing monsoon and parts of the northeast because of lower-tropospheric cyclonic circulations, raising concerns about floods and landslides.