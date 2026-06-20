IMD issues yellow alert, forecasts rain for Mumbai Monday

Mumbai lakes 9% full, water cuts

Mumbai's main lakes are running low at only 9% full compared to 25% last year, which has meant water cuts across the city.

Still, officials say there's enough supply to last till mid-August thanks to the existing stock, additional reserve supplies from the state government and the water cut in place.

IMD is hopeful too: monsoon rains should reach Konkan from June 24, which could finally give Mumbai the break it needs.