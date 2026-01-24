IMD predicts fog, cooler days ahead for Delhi, North India

Delhi and its neighboring areas experienced a sudden change in weather on Saturday morning, with clear skies after a fresh spell of widespread rainfall. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted generally cloudy skies for Delhi-NCR on Saturday, along with shallow to moderate fog during the morning hours. Strong surface winds at speeds of 10-20km/h are also expected. However, no rain warning has been issued for the day, and no alerts have been announced for the next six days.

Weather forecast Temperature drop and air quality update The IMD has predicted a drop in minimum temperatures by 5-6 degrees Celsius over the next three days, with a gradual rise afterward. Cold northwesterly winds are likely to return between Saturday and Monday, resulting in cooler nights. On January 23, Delhi recorded a minimum temperature of 12°C and a maximum of 19°C. The IMD expects further temperature drops on January 24, with temperatures likely to be between 7°C and 17°C.

Pollution update Rainfall improves air quality, but pollution persists Delhi recorded 19.8mm of rain, the highest single-day rainfall in January in three years. The last comparable spell was on January 30, 2023, when the city received 20.3mm of rainfall. The rainfall improved Delhi's air quality slightly, but it remained in the "poor" category with an Air Quality Index (AQI) of 264 at 7:05am on Saturday.

Advertisement

Twitter Post Improved visibility, air quality in Delhi VIDEO | Delhi: Air quality and visibility improve in the national capital following rainfall on Friday. Early morning visuals from Anand Vihar area.#Delhi #WeatherUpdate



(Full video available on PTI Videos - https://t.co/n147TvrpG7) pic.twitter.com/vNV1HYVdKK — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) January 24, 2026

Advertisement

Weather warning Gurugram issues orange alert for thunderstorms In Gurugram, around 12mm of rainfall was recorded between 8am and 5pm on Friday. The IMD has upgraded the existing "yellow" alert to an "orange" alert till Saturday noon, warning of thunderstorms with hailstorms and lightning. Very strong winds reaching 40-60km/h at isolated places are also expected. Residents have been advised to stay indoors due to the risk of flying debris from strong winds and hailstorms.