IMD predicts strong monsoon to linger over north-west, central India
Heads up—IMD is expecting a strong monsoon to stick around Central and North-West India through mid-September.
This is thanks to some active weather brewing in the Bay of Bengal, plus a western disturbance moving in from north Pakistan and Punjab.
Basically, if you're in these regions, keep those umbrellas handy.
Heavy rainfall warnings for these states
IMD has issued heavy rainfall warnings for Telangana and Coastal Karnataka over the next few days.
Uttarakhand could see downpours till early September, with East Rajasthan likely getting soaked this weekend.
And if you're in Goa, Konkan, or East Gujarat—expect more rainy days ahead too.
The forecast says monsoon vibes aren't going anywhere just yet!