NIA may challenge acquittal of Malegaon blast accused

Blast killed 6 people, injured nearly 100

The 2008 Malegaon blast was a major tragedy that killed six people and injured nearly 100.

The accused were first arrested by Maharashtra's Anti-Terrorism Squad, and later, the NIA took over the case in 2016.

Most have been out on bail since 2017.

The special court said suspicion alone isn't enough for conviction—a reminder of how tough it can be to get justice in high-profile cases like this.