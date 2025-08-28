NIA may challenge acquittal of Malegaon blast accused
The National Investigation Agency (NIA) is thinking about appealing the recent acquittal of all seven people accused in the 2008 Malegaon blast case—including former BJP MP Pragya Singh Thakur and Lt Col Prasad Purohit.
A special court cleared them on July 31, 2025, stating that the prosecution failed to provide reliable evidence to prove that the seven accused were behind it.
Now, the NIA is reviewing the judgment with legal experts to see if there's a strong reason to take it to a higher court.
Blast killed 6 people, injured nearly 100
The 2008 Malegaon blast was a major tragedy that killed six people and injured nearly 100.
The accused were first arrested by Maharashtra's Anti-Terrorism Squad, and later, the NIA took over the case in 2016.
Most have been out on bail since 2017.
The special court said suspicion alone isn't enough for conviction—a reminder of how tough it can be to get justice in high-profile cases like this.