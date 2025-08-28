India, Bangladesh discuss border security, agree on several key measures

BSF to roll out 5,000 body-worn cameras

To boost security, the BSF will roll out 5,000 body-worn cameras for better evidence collection after a total of 68 of its personnel had been injured in criminal attacks, with more than 35 of those injuries occurring by June 2025.

Both countries are also agreed to early construction of a new fence and working together to prevent smuggling and protect riverbanks along the border.

The next round of talks is set for March 2026 in India, with both sides aiming to keep things peaceful and cooperative going forward.