Karnataka: Bidar district declares holiday due to overflowing rivers
Karnataka's been hit with some serious rain this week, especially around Bidar. The IMD just put out a Red Alert for the coast.
Meanwhile, traffic's been blocked and schools are closed in five talukas due to river overflow in Bidar.
With rivers overflowing and nine bridges—including Bhalki's Dadagi bridge—affected, local authorities are stepping up safety measures.
Yellow and orange alerts in several districts
The IMD has also issued orange and yellow alerts for several districts—basically, expect more heavy downpours.
In places like Dakshina Kannada, all schools and colleges (even anganwadis) have the day off in Mangaluru and Puttur.
Bengaluru can expect a cloudy week with possible thunderstorms.