Karnataka: Bidar district declares holiday due to overflowing rivers India Aug 28, 2025

Karnataka's been hit with some serious rain this week, especially around Bidar. The IMD just put out a Red Alert for the coast.

Meanwhile, traffic's been blocked and schools are closed in five talukas due to river overflow in Bidar.

With rivers overflowing and nine bridges—including Bhalki's Dadagi bridge—affected, local authorities are stepping up safety measures.