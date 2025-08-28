Maratha reservation protest: Manoj Jarange to begin indefinite fast
Mumbai is gearing up for a big protest at Azad Maidan on August 29, as activist Manoj Jarange leads a push for Maratha reservation.
He's set to begin an indefinite fast, demanding that Marathas be recognized as Kunbis to qualify for OBC benefits.
Jarange arrived from his village with supporters, making a stop at Shivneri Fort before heading into the city.
20,000 protesters expected at gathering
Over 1,500 police personnel—plus teams from CRPF, RAF, CISF, and MSF—are being deployed to keep things peaceful.
Some officers originally assigned to Ganesh festival duties have been redirected here.
While more than 20,000 protesters are expected, official permission only allows 5,000 attendees and limits the protest to one day.
Police say they're ready and will act if any laws are broken.