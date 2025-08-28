Maratha reservation protest: Manoj Jarange to begin indefinite fast

20,000 protesters expected at gathering

Over 1,500 police personnel—plus teams from CRPF, RAF, CISF, and MSF—are being deployed to keep things peaceful.

Some officers originally assigned to Ganesh festival duties have been redirected here.

While more than 20,000 protesters are expected, official permission only allows 5,000 attendees and limits the protest to one day.

Police say they're ready and will act if any laws are broken.