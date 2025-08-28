Next Article
President Murmu's visit to Chennai: IAF plane to fly her
President Droupadi Murmu is heading to Chennai for a two-day visit on September 2 and 3, 2025.
She'll be staying at Raj Bhavan in Guindy and is expected to attend an event at the Chennai Trade Centre before flying out to Tiruchi on September 3 with the Indian Air Force.
Drone ban in 'Red zones'
Chennai Police aren't taking any chances—they've rolled out strict security measures for the President's trip.
Drones and similar gadgets are banned over key spots like the airport, Trade Centre, and Raj Bhavan from August 23 to October 21, turning these areas into 'Red Zones' to keep things safe while she's in town.