President Murmu's visit to Chennai: IAF plane to fly her India Aug 28, 2025

President Droupadi Murmu is heading to Chennai for a two-day visit on September 2 and 3, 2025.

She'll be staying at Raj Bhavan in Guindy and is expected to attend an event at the Chennai Trade Centre before flying out to Tiruchi on September 3 with the Indian Air Force.