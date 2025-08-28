Punjab floods: Army, IAF, NDRF join rescue ops

Rescuers are prioritizing elderly people and kids

Rescuers are prioritizing elderly people and kids who are stuck in flooded villages where regular vehicles can't reach—so boats and amphibious vehicles are being used.

The IAF has airlifted dozens from danger zones like Pathankot and dropped off essential supplies.

There have been some dramatic saves too: a snakebite victim in Gurdaspur was rescued just in time, as well as stranded school students in Daburi.

Operations are still going strong as many people remain trapped across the state.