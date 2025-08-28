PM Modi to visit Japan for annual India-Japan summit India Aug 28, 2025

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is off to Japan on August 29 for a two-day visit, where he'll meet Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba at the 15th India-Japan Annual Summit.

This meetup is all about checking in on how far the two countries have come since starting their Strategic Global Partnership back in 2014, as Indian Ambassador Sibi George shared.