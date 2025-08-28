PM Modi to visit Japan for annual India-Japan summit
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is off to Japan on August 29 for a two-day visit, where he'll meet Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba at the 15th India-Japan Annual Summit.
This meetup is all about checking in on how far the two countries have come since starting their Strategic Global Partnership back in 2014, as Indian Ambassador Sibi George shared.
What will the leaders talk about?
The big agenda items? Boosting economic ties—think more Japanese investment in India's infrastructure and industries like automobiles—and reviewing progress on Japan's ¥5 trillion pledge made by 2022.
They'll also talk defense cooperation (building on their 2008 agreement), opening up more tech job opportunities for Indians in Japan, and working together with partners like the Quad to keep the Indo-Pacific region secure.