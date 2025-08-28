2 HC CJ elevated to SC, no women again

Concerns raised over Pancholi's low seniority

Justice BV Nagarathna, currently the only woman in the Supreme Court collegium, openly disagreed with Pancholi's elevation.

She emphasized that three senior women judges were passed over and flagged concerns about Pancholi's relatively low seniority (he's ranked 57th nationwide).

Since 2021, when three women joined India's highest court—including Nagarathna herself—there haven't been any new female appointments, raising fresh questions about gender balance at the top.