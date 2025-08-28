LOADING...

Tamil Nadu: Woman injured in illegal bull race

India

An illegal bull race during a temple festival in Sivagangai, Tamil Nadu, took a turn for the worse when a bull from the race hit a woman walking nearby.
She was quickly taken to the hospital and is currently receiving treatment.

Police are now investigating the incident, which highlights growing worries about unauthorized animal races in Tamil Nadu.
In another incident in Coimbatore, a horse was hurt during an illegal "rekla" cart race on a busy highway—reminding everyone how these events can put both people and animals at risk.