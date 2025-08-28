Next Article
Tamil Nadu: Woman injured in illegal bull race
An illegal bull race during a temple festival in Sivagangai, Tamil Nadu, took a turn for the worse when a bull from the race hit a woman walking nearby.
She was quickly taken to the hospital and is currently receiving treatment.
Police are now investigating the incident, which highlights growing worries about unauthorized animal races in Tamil Nadu.
In another incident in Coimbatore, a horse was hurt during an illegal "rekla" cart race on a busy highway—reminding everyone how these events can put both people and animals at risk.