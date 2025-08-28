2 Bangladeshi men undergo gender-affirming surgery to evade detection

They were charged under Foreigners Act

The arrests happened during a routine check when officers discovered Bangladeshi ID cards on them.

Their phones also had the banned IMO app and media linking them to Bangladesh.

After being questioned, both admitted their real nationality, which digital evidence backed up.

Charged under the Foreigners Act for illegal entry and stay, they were taken into custody by the Foreigner Cell at Mahendra Park police station and have now been deported back to Bangladesh.