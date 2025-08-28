2 Bangladeshi men undergo gender-affirming surgery to evade detection
Delhi Police recently arrested two Bangladeshi nationals—Khaja Mainuddin (27) and Rajeb Chandra Sarkar (39)—who had been living in the city without valid documents.
To avoid detection, both underwent gender-affirming surgery and presented themselves as transwomen.
By day, they begged; they were detained during a routine check near Jahangirpuri Metro station and New Sabzi Mandi.
At night, police say they were involved in objectionable activities.
They were charged under Foreigners Act
The arrests happened during a routine check when officers discovered Bangladeshi ID cards on them.
Their phones also had the banned IMO app and media linking them to Bangladesh.
After being questioned, both admitted their real nationality, which digital evidence backed up.
Charged under the Foreigners Act for illegal entry and stay, they were taken into custody by the Foreigner Cell at Mahendra Park police station and have now been deported back to Bangladesh.