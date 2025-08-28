Cloudburst in J&K: Death toll rises to 45, over 100 missing

Floods wreak havoc, disrupting communication and essential services

Jammu division has suffered most, with 43 out of the total casualties—many on the Mata Vaishno Devi Yatra track in Katra due to landslides.

Other districts like Doda, Udhampur, Jammu, and Anantnag have also reported fatalities.

The floods have wrecked bridges, damaged power lines, and knocked out mobile towers, causing big disruptions in communication and essential services as authorities rush to restore normalcy.