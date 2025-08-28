Next Article
Cloudburst in J&K: Death toll rises to 45, over 100 missing
Flash floods triggered by intense rains and cloudbursts have claimed 45 lives in Jammu and Kashmir over the past two days, with 10 more deaths reported just today.
Rivers like Jhelum and Chenab are finally starting to calm, but rescue teams are still working hard to reach affected areas.
Floods wreak havoc, disrupting communication and essential services
Jammu division has suffered most, with 43 out of the total casualties—many on the Mata Vaishno Devi Yatra track in Katra due to landslides.
Other districts like Doda, Udhampur, Jammu, and Anantnag have also reported fatalities.
The floods have wrecked bridges, damaged power lines, and knocked out mobile towers, causing big disruptions in communication and essential services as authorities rush to restore normalcy.