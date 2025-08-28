India bans all online games with real money involved
India just passed a new law banning every kind of online game that involves real money—whether it's skill-based or luck-based.
The Promotion and Regulation of Online Gaming Act, 2025, also blocks ads and payments for these games, with the government saying it's about tackling addiction, fraud, and security risks.
Legal battles are underway
This move could shake up India's booming gaming scene—real-money games made up 86% of the industry's $3.7 billion revenue last year and supported over 100,000 jobs.
Now, anyone breaking the law faces up to five years in jail or a ₹2 crore fine for repeat offenses.
Esports and free social games are still allowed, but big platforms like Dream11 have already pulled out of a ₹358 crore sponsorship deal.
Legal battles are underway too, with critics arguing that even skill games like rummy shouldn't be treated as crimes.