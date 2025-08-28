India bans all online games with real money involved

Legal battles are underway

This move could shake up India's booming gaming scene—real-money games made up 86% of the industry's $3.7 billion revenue last year and supported over 100,000 jobs.

Now, anyone breaking the law faces up to five years in jail or a ₹2 crore fine for repeat offenses.

Esports and free social games are still allowed, but big platforms like Dream11 have already pulled out of a ₹358 crore sponsorship deal.

Legal battles are underway too, with critics arguing that even skill games like rummy shouldn't be treated as crimes.