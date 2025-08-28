Next Article
Andhra Pradesh: Hospital staff attacked while treating brawl victim
Doctors and staff at Kadiri Government Hospital in Andhra Pradesh were attacked recently when they stepped in to protect a patient who'd just survived a drunken brawl.
The same group that injured him earlier showed up at the hospital and tried to attack him again, turning their anger on the medical team when they intervened.
Hospital staff boycotted duties
Police have booked eight suspects under the SC/ST Act and for attempted murder, with investigations ongoing.
After the assault, hospital staff boycotted duties, calling for stronger legal action and better security.
Their protest highlights growing concerns about safety for healthcare workers dealing with violent situations.