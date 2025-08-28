Fact check: Viral video shows Navy chief criticizing government
A fake video went viral, claiming Navy Chief Admiral Dinesh Kumar Tripathi criticized the government for pausing military action during Operation Sindoor and blamed it for Air Force losses.
The Press Information Bureau (PIB) quickly fact-checked and called out the video as totally false—pointing out it was being spread by accounts linked to Pakistan.
Tripathi's actual speech
In his real speech, Admiral Tripathi actually praised India's military readiness and highlighted how the Navy's actions led to a Pakistani request for ceasefire.
At the commissioning of INS Udaygiri and INS Himgiri in Visakhapatnam, he emphasized India's naval power—not criticism.
PIB also shared the original speech online, reminding everyone why it's smart to double-check viral content before sharing.