40% urban women don't feel safe in their city: Survey
A recent survey found that 40% of women living in India's cities don't feel safe.
The NARI 2025 report—launched by the National Commission for Women; the report was conducted by Pvalue Analytics and published by the Group of Intellectuals and Academicians (GIA)—asked over 12,000 women across 31 cities about their experiences.
The findings show a big gap between official crime numbers and how secure women actually feel day-to-day, highlighting why safety needs more attention.
Young women (18-24) most affected by harassment
About 7% of urban women reported facing harassment in the past year, with young women (18-24) most affected.
Most incidents involved staring, catcalling, or unwanted touch—and only a fifth were reported because many feared backlash or social stigma.
On city safety: Kolkata and Delhi ranked as the least safe for women, while Mumbai and Visakhapatnam were seen as safer options.