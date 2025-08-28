40% urban women don't feel safe in their city: Survey India Aug 28, 2025

A recent survey found that 40% of women living in India's cities don't feel safe.

The NARI 2025 report—launched by the National Commission for Women; the report was conducted by Pvalue Analytics and published by the Group of Intellectuals and Academicians (GIA)—asked over 12,000 women across 31 cities about their experiences.

The findings show a big gap between official crime numbers and how secure women actually feel day-to-day, highlighting why safety needs more attention.