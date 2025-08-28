Met Office warns of heavy rain in southeast England

Flooding likely; hosepipe bans still on

After a summer of four heatwaves and record highs—topping out at 35.8°C in Faversham—southeast England is now bracing for 10-20mm of rain in just an hour, with coastal spots possibly seeing up to 70mm overnight.

Flooding could slow busses and trains, and hosepipe bans are still on for over a million people in Kent and Sussex despite all this rain.