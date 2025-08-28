Next Article
Karnataka: Schools, colleges shut in Bidar, Kalaburagi due to heavy rain
Karnataka is dealing with some intense weather right now—IMD has put out orange and yellow alerts as heavy rain hits districts like Dakshina Kannada, Bidar, and Kalaburagi.
On August 28, schools and colleges have been closed in the worst-affected areas to keep everyone safe.
IMD warns of thunderstorms, lightning, and gusty winds
Flooded roads and overflowing bridges have made travel tricky, especially in Bidar and Kalaburagi.
Local officials are keeping a close eye on things, with emergency teams ready if needed.
The IMD says thunderstorms, lightning, and gusty winds (up to 40km/h) may persist in the coming hours—so expect possible power cuts or traffic delays.
If you're in these areas, it's best to stay updated and be cautious while heading out.