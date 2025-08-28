Karnataka: Schools, colleges shut in Bidar, Kalaburagi due to heavy rain

IMD warns of thunderstorms, lightning, and gusty winds

Flooded roads and overflowing bridges have made travel tricky, especially in Bidar and Kalaburagi.

Local officials are keeping a close eye on things, with emergency teams ready if needed.

The IMD says thunderstorms, lightning, and gusty winds (up to 40km/h) may persist in the coming hours—so expect possible power cuts or traffic delays.

If you're in these areas, it's best to stay updated and be cautious while heading out.