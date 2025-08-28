'Stop buying KFC, Pepsi, Apple': Ramdev's counter to Trump's tariffs 

Yoga guru Baba Ramdev has called for a boycott of American products in response to the recent tariffs imposed by US President Donald Trump . The call comes after Trump imposed an additional 25% tariff on Indian imports, which, when combined with a prior 25% tariff, results in tariffs of up to 50% on certain imports. Reacting to this, Ramdev urged Indians to stop buying brands like Coca-Cola, Pepsi, McDonald's, KFC and Apple and switch to "Swadeshi" (Indian-made) goods.

Tariff criticism Ramdev slams Trump's tariffs as 'economic terrorism' Ramdev slammed Trump's tariffs as "tariff terrorism" and "economic terrorism," accusing the US President of bullying India. He expressed confidence that India can emerge as a global manufacturing hub despite these trade challenges. The yoga guru also called for national pride, urging Indians to come together against foreign economic pressure and focus on self-reliance.

Economic impact Ramdev warns of economic chaos in America Ramdev also warned that a "massive boycott" could lead to economic chaos in America, resulting in inflationary pressures that may force President Trump to reverse his tariff decision. He framed the boycott as an act of economic resistance and patriotic duty, asking Indian consumers to choose "Swadeshi" over multinational corporations. Industry experts believe these tariffs will hit Indian exporters hard, especially textiles, gems and jewelry, and auto components.