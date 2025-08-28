IMD warns of heavy rain in Kerala; yellow alert issued India Aug 28, 2025

Kerala is on yellow alert this Friday as the IMD warns of heavy monsoon showers across much of the state.

A low-pressure system over Odisha and Chhattisgarh, along with strong winds, is driving the downpour.

Nine districts are under watch—so if you're in Kerala (except Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Alappuzha, Pathanamthitta, or Kottayam), keep an eye out.