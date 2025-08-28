Next Article
IMD warns of heavy rain in Kerala; yellow alert issued
Kerala is on yellow alert this Friday as the IMD warns of heavy monsoon showers across much of the state.
A low-pressure system over Odisha and Chhattisgarh, along with strong winds, is driving the downpour.
Nine districts are under watch—so if you're in Kerala (except Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Alappuzha, Pathanamthitta, or Kottayam), keep an eye out.
Rainfall recorded in last 24 hours
In just 24 hours before Thursday morning, 19 weather stations across Kerala clocked heavy rain—Hosdurg (Kasaragod) topped the list with 10cm, while Chimoni (Thrissur) saw 9cm.
Places like Karipur and Kozhikode also got drenched.
IMD says more rain is likely for northern and central districts in the coming days, so stay updated and take care if you're heading out.