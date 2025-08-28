Ganesh Chaturthi: BMC sets up 288 artificial ponds for immersion
To keep Mumbai's lakes and beaches cleaner this Ganesh Chaturthi, the BMC has rolled out 288 artificial ponds just for idol immersion—following a Bombay High Court order.
Idols up to six feet can go in these new ponds, while bigger ones have special spots and extra rules.
Last year, half immersions were in artificial ponds
BMC made sure popular places like Chowpatty have seven artificial ponds, and Shivaji Park has artificial ponds, so people don't have to travel far.
They'll collect and safely dispose of all the leftover sludge within 15 days after scientific treatment.
If you've got a small idol at home, you're encouraged by the BMC to use a bucket instead. Plus, details on all pond locations are online or just a QR scan away.
Last year, nearly half of the immersions after one and a half day visarjan happened in artificial ponds; this year, that number's set to rise.