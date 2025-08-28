Ganesh Chaturthi: BMC sets up 288 artificial ponds for immersion

Last year, half immersions were in artificial ponds

BMC made sure popular places like Chowpatty have seven artificial ponds, and Shivaji Park has artificial ponds, so people don't have to travel far.

They'll collect and safely dispose of all the leftover sludge within 15 days after scientific treatment.

If you've got a small idol at home, you're encouraged by the BMC to use a bucket instead. Plus, details on all pond locations are online or just a QR scan away.

Last year, nearly half of the immersions after one and a half day visarjan happened in artificial ponds; this year, that number's set to rise.